Kelowna Fire Department hosting open house downtown on Sunday

Say hello to a firefighter

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna Fire Department's 2025 recruits at their graduation ceremony.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a firefighter, mark Oct. 5 on your calendar.

The Kelowna Fire Department will be holding its open house on Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will take place in downtown Kelowna, along Bernard Avenue, from Water Street to the Sails.

The family-friendly event is free and gives people the opportunity to meet firefighters in person.

Representatives of the Kelowna RCMP, RDCO emergency management, Emergency Support Services, BC Ambulance Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, City of Kelowna Bylaw Services, will also be at the event.

Salvation Army volunteers will be on-site serving coffee and a pancake breakfast, by donation, with proceeds going to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Society.

Other event activities will include:

live fire safety demonstrations

a firefighting apparatus and emergency response vehicle display

the City’s Park and Play bouncy castle (weather permitting)

face painting and a kids’ firefighter challenge

visits with FireSmart mascots - Ember and Sparky, and

a live, high-angle rope rescue demonstration from the KFD technical rescue team (10:30 a.m.)

Bernard Avenue will also be partially closed along Water Street up to the Sails from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. to allow for set-up and closure.

Parking will not be permitted in the event area and any vehicles left there may be towed.