Kelowna News
Crash slows Highway 97 at Commonwealth Road
Crash slowing Highway 97
Photo: James Smith
A crash is slowing Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road.
A crash is causing southbound delays on Highway 97 at the northern edge of Kelowna.
Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash near the Commonwealth Road intersection.
Traffic is still getting by but motorists should expect delays while the collision is cleared.
