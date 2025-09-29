282077
Crash slows Highway 97 at Commonwealth Road

Colin Dacre - Sep 29, 2025 / 2:45 pm | Story: 575177

A crash is causing southbound delays on Highway 97 at the northern edge of Kelowna.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash near the Commonwealth Road intersection.

Traffic is still getting by but motorists should expect delays while the collision is cleared.

