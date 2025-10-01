Kelowna News

Bear in Mission Creek Park fishing for salmon

Madison Reeve

More evidence that bears in the Okanagan are getting active as they prepare for their winter hibernation.

Karen Hyndman spotted a bear feeding on salmon in Mission Creek Park, Sunday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., near the Cedar Creek Bridge.

Bears are more active in the Okanagan during the fall as they enter a period of hyperphagia, or intense eating, as they prepare for winter hibernation.

For the most part, these bears are not interested in humans, but people walking with pets are reminded to make sure their pets are on a leash. Residents are also asked to make sure they secure their garbage in a location where bears can not access it, and manage other attractants like bird feeders, fallen fruit, and pet food to prevent conflicts.

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, as fall approaches, visitors to regional and community parks should expect more signs that bears are out and active.

"With ripening fruit and spawning kokanee salmon returning to streams, reports and sightings of bears typically increase," says a news release from the RDCO.

At this time of year, bears typically move to lower elevations in search of food, and the ripe fruit from residential trees and the spawning kokanee salmon in local creeks are prime targets. More bears at lower elevations also increases the potential for human-bear conflict.

If you see a bear acting aggressively and posing an immediate threat to public safety, you are asked to call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Visit WildSafeBC for more tips about bear awareness and wildlife safety.