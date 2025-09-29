Kelowna News

Stabbing at Kelowna gas station; no arrests made

Photo: Cindy White A man was stabbed Saturday, Sept. 27, at this gas station

Kelowna Mounties are working to locate the suspect in a weekend stabbing at a Highway 33 gas station.

In an emailed statement on Monday, Mounties said they were called to an altercation at the Esso on the corner of Rutland Road and Highway 33 at around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

"The altercation involved several individuals resulting in one male being stabbed," RCMP said.



"Upon arrival officers attended to the victim, treating him before EHS arrived. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening and the victim was transported to hospital by EHS."

Police have a description of the suspect and "are in the process of locating them."

"The RCMP believe this is an isolated incident and continues to be an ongoing investigation," RCMP said.

The scene of the crime was a spectacle. Behind the police tape passersby could see a number of backpacks and other bags, two bicycles, a shopping cart and a bike trailer.

A piece of clothing was lying on the sidewalk, apparently soaked in a significant amount of blood.