Kelowna News

WFN, RCMP paddle for Truth and Reconciliation

Paddle for reconciliation

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP will hold their Truth and Reconciliation Day paddle on Monday.

Truth and Reconciliation Day is Tuesday and events to help mark the occasion are getting underway.

One of the events in the Central Okanagan is RCMP Indigenous Policing Truth and Reconciliation Paddle Ceremony to Westbank First Nation. It's the fifth annual event and on Monday afternoon at 12 p.m. participants will be departing from City Park.

"Officers of the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP are honoured to participate in the canoe across the lake Truth and Reconciliation Commemorative event with our team members meeting with the WFN Chief and Council, elders, and other invited community members as the journey follows traditional indigenous customs and protocol," RCMP said in a media release.

While a number of government buildings will be closed for Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Sncewips Heritage Museum is staying open on Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of reflection, learning, and community.

This year, Anona Kampe will offer a presentation on residential schools, followed by storytelling in the afternoon with Coralee Miller. Admission is by donation.

Okanagan Heritage Museum will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to teach more about the residential school experience in the Okanagan and take part in hands-on activities.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Leon Avenue will, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., host a gathering with drumming, speeches, and educational activities that foster awareness, healing, and connection among all people.

Truth and Reconciliation Day commemorates the survivors of residential schools, as well as the children who never made it home. More than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were forced to attend the church-run, government-funded residential schools between the 1870s and 1997.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation estimates about 4,100 children died at residential schools across the country, based on death records, but has said the true total is likely much higher.