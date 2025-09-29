Kelowna News

Trucks flips, lands upside down on Kelowna street

Photo: Genevieve McCansh A truck flipped at the intersection of Ethel Street and Cawston Avenue on Sunday.

A vehicle ended up on its roof in a Kelowna intersection on Sunday evening.

A Castanet reader shared a photo showing what appears to be a pickup truck with a canopy, upside down on the street at the corner of Ethel Street and Cawston Avenue. There was extensive damage to the vehicle.

Genevieve McCansh came across the scene shortly after 5 p.m. She said it looked like the truck and a car were involved in a collision at the corner.

She questioned how a vehicle could flip on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 40 km/h.

Emergency personnel were on the scene, including firefighters and paramedics. McCansh did not know if anyone was injured.





