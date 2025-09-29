Kelowna News

Unsettled weather for the Okanagan this week with rain, cooler temperatures

Rain on the way

Cindy White

Cooler, wetter, fall-like weather is expected to move into the Okanagan this week as we transition from September to October.

Unsettled conditions are forecast as a series of systems off the Pacific move onto the South Coast.

“The wind and heavy rain will be mostly confined to the coast, but they still make their way, eventually, into the Interior, especially in the Southern Interior. That’s where most of the moisture will be, as opposed to further north, and this will particularly favour the Okanagan and then into the Kootenays,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

The heaviest precipitation in the Okanagan will likely be at the outset of the week. A system could drop up to 20 millimetres of rain on the Munro Lake wildfire, near Peachland.

“That’s starting late Monday and then throughout the night and into Tuesday, the showers will be tapering off, probably, into the afternoon,” explained Bergeron.

“Right now we’re looking at 10 to 20 mm. There’s still some uncertainty, but potentially up to 20 mm. And then on Wednesday, it will be just relatively mild but with occasional showers still possible. So, it’s fairly humid conditions that should be favourable for the firefighting.”

He said strong winds, gusting to 50 km/h, could be a concern for fire crews early on Monday as the storm system blows in. Smoke will also likely be a factor for another day or two. The Okanagan remains under an air quality warning.

The chance of showers drops to between 30 and 60 per cent from Wednesday through Saturday.

The week will start off with above-normal temperatures but daytime highs will be closer to seasonal by the weekend.

Monday’s high is forecast to reach 21 C. It should get to 17 C on Tuesday, 18 C on Wednesday and 15 C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will still remain relatively mild, ranging from 8 C to 13 C.

The normals for this time of year in the Okanagan are highs of 16 C and lows of 5 C.

Did you snap some beautiful fall pictures over the weekend? Send them to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.