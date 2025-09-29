Kelowna News

Diwali dinner and dance in Kelowna raises $220,000 for East Meets West Children’s Foundation

Cindy White

Youth were in the spotlight at the annual East Meets West Children’s Foundation Diwali Dinner & Dance at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna on Saturday night.

The sold-out event saw the junior branch of the board launch their own fundraiser within a fundraiser, seeking donations to buy goats from families in Uganda.

“We have five young people, I think from 12/13 down to five (years of age). They chose to raise money to send 100 goats to Uganda, to villages where HIV is prevalent, and the children have HIV, for the sake of sustenance, for milk and sustenance,” explained East Meets West founder Mohini Singh.

The Kelowna-based charity has provided medical treatment and education for children in need, both locally and abroad, since 2008. As it approaches its 20th anniversary, the leadership is growing from the grassroots. Two of the board members who volunteered on Saturday night, Noah Marinie and Kyle Sobon, started out when they were in middle school.

“The money we raise here goes to such a diversity of causes. It’s fantastic to see that,” said Marini.

It’s heartening for Singh to see the next generation stepping up.

“The message is more than just the purpose,” she said. “It’s to teach our young people the value of helping – locally and globally – the value of service.

The event is one of the most popular on the social calendar in Kelowna. The dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Tom Dyas, Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew.

This year’s Diwali dinner and dance raised an impressive $220,000, the most ever raised in the 18-year history of the foundation.