Kelowna News

Apple Marathon back in downtown Kelowna for the 2nd year since return

Marathon returns downtown

The streets of Kelowna were filled with runners Sunday, as the annual Apple Marathon returned to town.

With the options of the marathon, half marathon and an eight-kilometre run, runners of all abilities were out and about enjoying the sunny morning.

The full marathon saw 341 participants come out, with 217 men and 124 women.

Kelowna's Cameron Laing posted the top time in the marathon, finishing in two hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds. Laing's time was nearly nine minutes quicker than last year's winning time.

West Kelowna's Jane Weber was the fastest woman in the marathon, posting a time of two hours and 56 minutes.

A full list of the athlete's times can be found here.

The route took runners from City Park, through the North End and down to the South Pandosy area. Marathon runners lapped the circuit twice, while half marathon runners completed one loop.

The Apple Marathon returned to Kelowna last summer, after the previous Okanagan Marathan folded after pandemic cancellations. The City of Kelowna took the lead in re-establishing both the marathon and the city's triathlon, which is held in August.