Central Okanagan campfire ban extended until further notice
Campfire ban extended
The campfire ban in the Central Okanagan has been extended until further notice, moving from the previously announced date of September 29.
This change is due to recent fire activity in the region, along with continued high temperatures, dry conditions, and elevated fire danger ratings.
While the Kamloops Fire Centre plans to lift its campfire ban on September 29, local fire departments in the Central Okanagan will maintain the campfire ban until further notice.
This applies to all local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan, including:
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Westbank First Nation
- Regional District fire service areas: Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, and Wilson’s Landing
Campfires are never permitted within the City of Kelowna.
Open burning remains scheduled to begin October 15, pending fire risk reassessment.
No outdoor burning permits will be issued until conditions improve. For details on open burning permits and alternatives to burning, visit rdco.com/airquality.
Residents are encouraged to report illegal burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.
