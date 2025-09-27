Hope 4 Kids Campaign surpasses $100K Goal thanks to community support
Over $100k for kids in need
The Salvation Army Okanagan Central’s Hope 4 Kids campaign has surpassed its $100,000 goal, raising a total of $104,323 to support local children and youth.
Several key donors helped push the campaign over the top, including a $5,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Kelowna, which was matched by an anonymous donor, doubling its impact to $10,000.
Additional contributions included $5,000 from the East Meets West Board of Directors and $500 from UBAKA, alongside many gifts from individuals and businesses across the region.
“These gifts represent more than just dollars, they represent hope, opportunity, and a belief in our local youth," said Lenetta Parry, community engagement and resource manager.
“We are especially grateful to our anonymous donor who matched the Rotary Club of Kelowna’s generosity, making twice the difference in the lives of the children we serve.”
Launched on July 1, the campaign aimed to raise $100,000 in 60 days to fund programs that support the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of kids in the Central Okanagan.
“We are deeply grateful to all who contributed,” said Captain Jennifer Henson.
“This is more than just a successful campaign. This is an investment in the future of our children.”
Funds are already being used to help kids access sports, tutoring, art, counselling, and more.
For more information or to donate, visit: www.OkanaganCentralSalvationArmy.ca.
