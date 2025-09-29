Kelowna News

Two Kelowna athletes named finalists in national Olympic talent search

On the Olympic path

Photo: Brian Findlay Stellick Kosis Linke (bib 37) at the Kelowna qualifier.

Two young athletes from Kelowna have been named among the top 100 finalists in RBC Training Ground, a national program that helps identify future Canadian Olympians.

Kosis Linke and Kate Kulig stood out among over 2,500 athletes aged 14 to 25 who took part in free qualifying events across Canada in 2025. At these events, participants were tested for speed, strength, power, and endurance in front of Olympic scouts.

The top 100 athletes will now compete in the RBC Training Ground National Final on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Vancouver. Thirty-five finalists will be chosen to receive funding and a spot in a national development program to help them train for future Olympic competition.

Kosis Linke, 15, a student at Kalamalka Secondary, was identified for his potential in luge — a sport he had never tried before the program.

“We nominated Kosis for the RBC Training Ground Final because since meeting him he has shown strong interest in luge and the potential to develop in the sport,” said Dania Obratov, coach & coordinator with Luge Canada.

“He shows readiness to join upcoming training camps and work on learning the technical aspects of luge. His enthusiasm, commitment, and positive attitude also made Kosis stand out. We believe he is well suited for this opportunity.”

Kate Kulig, 21, was introduced to rowing through RBC Training Ground in 2024 and has quickly risen through the ranks.

“Kate was identified through RBC Training Ground and has been training consistently ever since,” said Laurence Cote, national team coordinator with Rowing Canada.

“This past year, she represented Canada at the Junior Pan Am Games Qualification Regatta and competed for her university (Dalhousie) at the Canadian University Championships in the women’s single. We’re excited for her to have this national final opportunity.”

At the national final, athletes will again be tested on their physical performance and evaluated on their sport-specific skills and athletic background.

Those selected will receive support from one of 15 national sports organizations, covering costs like coaching, equipment, and travel.

The 35 winners will be announced in the weeks following the event. All finalists will have their travel and accommodations covered by RBC.

Sports in the program include luge, rowing, rugby, cycling, speed skating, bobsleigh, and more.