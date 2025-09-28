Kelowna News

Crown says accused teen attacker is trying to 'water down' his prior confession

Teen attack 'cowardly'

Photo: RCMP Justin Radis

"That makes you sound like a coward," Crown prosecutor David Reznikov said during Friday's cross examination of one of the men accused of attacking a teen in 2021.

Justin Radis, who's accused of a vicious day-time assault of a 17-year-old on Kelowna's Rail Trail in 2021, was cross-examined by the Crown Friday morning, after first taking the stand in his own defence the day before.

Justin, 36, is facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery stemming from the Nov. 9, 2021 attack. The 17-year-old male was riding his bike on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive when the incident occurred, leaving him with a number of serious injuries, including a collapsed lung. His bike, phone and shoes were also stolen.

Justin's brother Kyle Radis was also charged and pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault earlier this year.

Exaggerated confession?

After the Crown wrapped up its case against Justin on Thursday, Justin took the stand in his defence, testifying that his brother had played the major role in the attack.

He claimed the teen had instigated the interaction, cursing at the two brothers, before his brother took the teen's phone and a physical altercation ensued. He says the teen struck Kyle with his bike in the face.

In his testimony, Justin characterized his role in the assault as largely trying to break up the fight between the teen and his brother. He did admit to kicking the teen in the legs while he was on the ground, but “not too hard.”

During cross examination Friday, Crown prosecutor David Reznikov noted Justin's testimony differed from the story he told an undercover officer back in August 2022.

In what's know as a “Mr. Big” sting operation, an undercover police officer had elicited a confession from both Justin and Kyle, under the guise that he was some kind of crime boss.

In his confession, Justin said he “flipped out” after seeing blood on his brother's face and admitted to punching, kicking and choking the teen until he was nearly unconscious. He added that he had estimated the victim was 16 or 17 years old, and added that he's “done a lot worse.”

In his testimony last week, Justin claimed that the undercover officer seemed like a “serious person on the streets” and so he tried to make himself sound "stronger" by exaggerating his role in the attack.

'You're lying'

But in cross examination, Crown prosecutor Reznikov said that explanation made little sense, after Justin agreed that two grown men beating up a teenager was a cowardly act.

“You talked about how you and Kyle, two grown men, beat up a child? I'm going to suggest to you that that doesn't make you seem very tough at all. I'm going to suggest that that makes you sound like a coward?”

“Yes," Justin agreed.

“You just agreed with me that your story made you sound like a coward. Sounding like a coward is inconsistent with trying to appear tough,” Reznikov continued.

“So when you say that you were trying to sound tough to [the undercover officer], and that caused you to embellish what you said, you're lying ... You're trying to water down the confession to the crime that you've already made.”

Justin denied that he had actually told the undercover officer the full truth, and maintained that he had embellished his story to him.

Justin's testimony wrapped up Friday morning and Crown and defence made their closing submissions that afternoon. A decision in the trial is expected to come at a later date.