Kelowna News

Ground broken at Rutland's 465 Dougall, which will be home to 106 rentals

Troika breaks ground again

Photo: Troika The groundbreaking event at 465 Dougall Rd. took place last week.

Troika has broken ground on its latest large rental project in Rutland.

The Kelowna development company put shovels in the ground last week for 465 Dougall, which will soon be home to 106 rental homes. The development is located on the properties that cover 465 to 495 Dougall Rd.

It is the third Troika rental project in Rutland’s Tartan neighbourhood.

“465 Dougall builds on our history of creating homes in this neighbourhood and reflects what Kelowna families are asking for today—affordable rental options that don’t compromise on quality or community,” Troika CEO Renee Merrifield said in a press release.

The building will have a cold-plunge wellness facility, pet-friendly accommodations, and secure and well-lit communal areas.