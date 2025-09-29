Kelowna's Nortrans using natural gas powered Kenworth to move lumber
Natural gas semi rolling
A Kelowna transport company has put one of the first natural gas trucks powered by the Cummins X15N engine into action.
Nortrans is using a Kenworth T880 to transport shipments for Gorman Bros. Lumber between Revelstoke and Oroville, Wash., carrying the same heavy payloads as diesel-powered units while producing far fewer emissions.
The Kenworth T880 was the result of a project featuring many participants, including Natural Resources Canada, Kenworth and Inland Kenworth, Cummins, Eaton Transmissions, Gorman Bros. Lumber, FortisBC and Clean Energy.
“At FortisBC, we have been working with fleet operators for more than 15 years to move away from diesel and toward lower carbon fuels such as compressed natural gas,” FortisBC manager Della Bond said in a press release. “This new [compressed natural gas] truck represents another step forward, helping operators lower emissions and reduce fuel costs while maintaining the reliability they require.”
FortisBC said natural gas vehicles, compared to those powered by diesel, produce up to 95% fewer nitrogen oxides, up to 30% fewer greenhouse gas and virtually no particulate matter.
