Kelowna News

Kelowna student captures scholarship from Interchange Recycling

Scholarship fuels auto goals

Photo: Contributed Maximus Wassenas captured one of two Tomorrow Grants from Interchange Recycling.

A Kelowna student was one of two big winners of a $2,500 scholarship that Interchange Recycling created earlier this year.

Maximus Wassenas, who is pursuing his automotive technician apprenticeship at Okanagan College, captured the Tomorrow Grant, which is awarded to a student pursuing a career in the automotive trades.

Interchange Recycling, which was formerly known as BC Used Oil Management Association, is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in B.C. The group created two scholarships to promote recycling practices.

One $2,500 scholarship goes to a Canadian student taking an environmental studies program at a B.C. institution, while the other goes to someone in the automotive trades. Wassenas won the latter award.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how vehicles work and how proper maintenance can extend their life by years,” Wassenas said in a press release. “Through my apprenticeship at Okanagan College, I want to not only become a skilled technician but also help others understand and care for their own vehicles.

“By teaching these skills, I hope to empower people to reduce waste, save money and keep cars running longer.”