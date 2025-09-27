276249
Police investigating violent incident at Rutland 7-Eleven Saturday

Police tape around 7-Eleven

Nicholas Johansen - Sep 27, 2025 / 11:50 am | Story: 574818

The Rutland 7-Eleven is surrounded by police tape Saturday morning and officers are on scene investigating what appears to have been a recent violent incident.

The gas station at the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road has been closed for the morning and a number of items are strewn about outside the building.

Behind the police tape lies a number of backpacks and other bags, two bicycles, a shopping cart and a bike trailer.

A piece of clothing lying on the sidewalk appears to be soaked in a significant amount of blood.

It's not clear when the incident occurred or what exactly happened, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

