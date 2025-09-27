Kelowna News
Police investigating violent incident at Rutland 7-Eleven Saturday
Police tape around 7-Eleven
Photo: Cindy White
Police investigate the incident Saturday morning.
The Rutland 7-Eleven is surrounded by police tape Saturday morning and officers are on scene investigating what appears to have been a recent violent incident.
The gas station at the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road has been closed for the morning and a number of items are strewn about outside the building.
Behind the police tape lies a number of backpacks and other bags, two bicycles, a shopping cart and a bike trailer.
A piece of clothing lying on the sidewalk appears to be soaked in a significant amount of blood.
It's not clear when the incident occurred or what exactly happened, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
Photo: Cindy White
Police tape surrounds the gas station at Highway 33 and Rutland Road.
