Police investigating violent incident at Rutland 7-Eleven Saturday

Police tape around 7-Eleven

Photo: Cindy White Police investigate the incident Saturday morning.

The Rutland 7-Eleven is surrounded by police tape Saturday morning and officers are on scene investigating what appears to have been a recent violent incident.

The gas station at the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road has been closed for the morning and a number of items are strewn about outside the building.

Behind the police tape lies a number of backpacks and other bags, two bicycles, a shopping cart and a bike trailer.

A piece of clothing lying on the sidewalk appears to be soaked in a significant amount of blood.

It's not clear when the incident occurred or what exactly happened, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.