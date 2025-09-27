Kelowna News

Kelowna lobbies province on public safety, transportation

Talked transit, social issues

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas asks a question of panelists participating in a discussion about street disorder at UBCM on Monday, Sept. 22.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city was able to advance conversations on topics from compassionate mandatory care to a new transit yard during minister meetings at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

Dyas said meetings were held with several ministers, including Nina Krieger, minister of public safety and solicitor general, who heard the city’s support for establishing a regional compassionate mandatory care facility.

At the start of the UBCM convention, which was held in Victoria, four Okanagan-area mayors joined forces, calling on the province to expand involuntary care at an Oliver corrections centre.

Dyas said he told Krieger the city has had discussions with Dr. Daniel Vigo, the province’s chief scientific advisor for psychiatry and toxic drugs, about the potential regional facility.

“It also needs to be established in amounts greater than 2, 3, 5, 10 [beds] at a time,” Dyas said.

“There is a greater need in communities so that it’s established in elements of having 50 to 100 individuals available for those services.”

He said Attorney General Niki Sharma also heard the city advocating for stronger action on repeat property offenders.

Dyas met with Adam Dalrymple, president of the BC Crown Counsel Association, in advance of the City of Kelowna's meeting with Sharma.

In a presentation for UBCM delegates earlier this week, Dalrymple asked local government representatives to join the association in calling for more Crown prosecutors and expanding the Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative to include repeat property offenders.

“It's one thing to bring in Bill C48 [for] the violent offenders, but it's also extremely, extremely important that we're advancing repeat chronic property offenders and bail reform,” Dyas said.

A meeting with Minister Mike Farnworth included discussions on the Clement Avenue extension, which would provide an alternate mid-town route by connecting Spall with Highway 33, and the future transit yard proposed just south of UBC Okanagan.

“We need their assistance to be able to help us build that case as a province, so that we could move it through to finance and also assist moving it through to federal government,” Dyas said.

“That was extremely important he recognize that we need to be within that stream, to look at advancing that — and [he was] very receptive.”

Dyas said as part of their visit to Victoria, the Kelowna delegation met with BC Transit for a tour of electric buses and their support infrastructure. He said 22 of these electric buses, which he noted are much quieter than their diesel counterparts, are destined for Kelowna in the spring.

The City of Kelowna also met with Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth, to discuss economic development, which Dyas said was a “beneficial exchange.” The municipality discussed opportunities to advance economic development around the Kelowna airport.

A meeting with Tourism Minister Anne Kang, who recently attended the Canadian Country Music Association event in Kelowna, resulted in a discussion about the importance of delivering events to Kelowna.

Dyas said the City of Kelowna expressed a desire to bring more professional sports, arts and music events to the community.

The municipality was also honoured at the convention with two Climate and Energy Action Awards trophies from the Community Energy Association.

It was recognized for its Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy and for the carbon-neutral design of the new DeHart Community Park.