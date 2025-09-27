Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Hospice launches ‘Bucket List Adventure Raffle’

Big trip, $25K up for grabs

Photo: Contributed COHA executive director Natasha Girard shares raffle announcement Friday afternoon at Oak and Cru

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) made a big announcement Friday afternoon with the launch of a brand-new fundraiser: BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle.

The province-wide raffle gives British Columbians aged 19 and over the chance to win major prizes while supporting COHA’s free palliative and grief support services.

The top prize is an eight-night luxury, all-inclusive trip to Haida Gwaii valued at $30,000. The second prize is $25,000 cash.

“So people can make their own bucket list adventure come true,” said Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA at the event Friday.

The raffle takes the place of the popular Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for this year, an event that will return in 2027.

“We've chosen to pause our step on the dance floor, but we are moving in a different direction — something that's more bold, that's going to capture a big audience,” said Girard.

The raffle is now open and runs until February 19, 2026. The draw will take place on February 20.

COHA has been part of the Okanagan community for 43 years, offering no-cost support for people facing end-of-life and those grieving a loss.

“We exist because people need our support who are journeying to their end of life and those who are finding hope and healing through their grief and loss,” Girard said.

Tickets and more information are available on COHA’s website.