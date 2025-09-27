Kelowna News

Charity poker tournament raises $20K in Kelowna

Tournament raises $20K

Photo: Contributed Chances Casino raised $20,000 for charity with a recent poker tournament.

Chances Casino Kelowna marked its first year of poker operations by raising $20,000 for Okanagan charities during its Second Annual Charity Poker Tournament on Sept. 23.

Seventeen participants competed on behalf of their chosen causes, with every organization receiving a share of the prize pool. For the second straight year, TeamUp Canada claimed the top prize of $5,000, thanks to the play of Simon Ferguson, general manager and head coach of the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors. Elvin Law of Crowe MacKay LLP finished second, securing $2,500 for United Way BC.

“This tournament is about more than just poker, it’s about community,” said Stan Walt, owner-operator of Chances Casino Kelowna. “It’s inspiring to see people come together, not only to enjoy the game, but to give back to causes that strengthen the Okanagan.”

The casino has expanded its poker offerings with four weekly tournaments and daily cash games, and will debut the three-day Pumpkin Classic tournament from Oct. 17 to 19. The poker room, located next to the Sportsbook Lounge, is anchored by a 25-foot screen for live sports.