Sunday's Kelowna Marathon to impacts roads, transit, parking

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Marathon route

The Kelowna Marathon returns Sunday, Sept. 28, bringing with it a series of road, transit and parking disruptions across the city.

The event will run from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the race route largely following waterfront pathways and bike routes. Still, motorists should expect traffic impacts downtown, in the North End and along Abbott Street to Gyro Beach.

Road closures and detours will be in place throughout the morning and early afternoon, with traffic control personnel on site. City Park will remain open, but its parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., with limited public parking between Sept. 25 and 29. The Lakefront Promenade between City Park and Waterfront Park will also be in use during race hours.

Transit riders will face delays and detours. Route 1 (Lakeshore), Route 2 (North End) and Route 8 (University) will all see service impacts, with multiple stop closures along Lakeshore, Water Street, KLO Road and Pandosy Street.

More information, including full traffic and transit details, is available at appleraceseries.com.