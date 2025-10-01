Kelowna News

BC Fruit Growers Association says this is the largest cherry crop in the province's history

Largest cherry crop ever

Rob Gibson

As some farmers rush to gather in their crops before the frost hits, the consensus is this is best growing season the Okanagan has seen in decades.

Farmers say crops have been excellent across the board this season, especially cherries.

"Crops have been amazing. We've had the largest cherry crop in our province's history," says Adrian Arts, executive director with the BC Fruit Growers’ Association, and a Summerland cherry farmer.

Arts says the BCFGA doesn't have official numbers yet, but anecdotally, "it was phenomenal."

"There's all these things we can't control, and we just have to be very fluid as we move through it... at least nature itself has cooperated to provide us a great crop."

Kelowna farmer Greet Gill echoes those sentiments.

Gill says most farmers had to thin their cherry crops because there were simply too many on the branches, which prevents them from growing to the size farmers want for market.



"We ended up thinning off quite a bit, and we still had too much on the trees. The trees are still very, very loaded this year. We're not complaining, because you could always take cherries off, you can't put them back on," says Gill.

Bumper crop a stress response

Tree fruit farmers say this year's bumper crop is a stress response from the trees. Last year, they produced very few cherries but this year is a very different story.



"Now they're like... let's reproduce as much as we can, just so we can keep the generation going. And so this year they fruited as much as possible, for sure," says Gill.

The news comes as a relief to Okanagan tree fruit growers who have been facing one obstacle after another in recent years.

If it wasn't major weather fluctuations, it was the collapse of BC Tree Fruits just before it was time to harvest.

Despite concerns over uncertain times, Arts says things appear to be working out.

Industry growing pains

"We're moving into a new reality with the tree fruit industry. What we've seen now is folks finding new homes for their fruit, lower packing costs, in many cases, with the independent packers or the private vertically integrated groups," Arts says.



The industry is going through growing pains but Arts believes most producers have found a home for their fruit this year and the prices have improved as well.

"I've talked to four packers, and the prices they're talking about are quite a bit better than what the co-op could do. So we do see better returns potentially than what we would have seen before," says Arts.

Several of the farmers we spoke with indicated that a good crop season like this year can help them survive for another five years.

"The last two years, I always joke around, we were growing and farming leaves. This year we actually have fruit. And that's what pays the bills," says Bobby Gidda, operator of Volcanic Hills Winery.

According to industry sources, B.C. cherries sold between July and August went for $4 to $6 per pound.