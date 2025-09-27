Kelowna News

Admissibility of recorded confession argued over in Kelowna murder case

Confession admissible?

Photo: File photo Brandon Davina is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Brianna Jankauskas.

Shortly before his arrest, the man charged with killing Brianna Jankauskas in his Rutland home phoned his former boss and told him he had struck a woman in the head with an 18-inch crescent wrench.

Brandon Davina's defence counsel is seeking to have this phone call, which was overheard and recorded by an RCMP officer, ruled as inadmissible in his client's murder trial.

Davina, 40, was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2023, after Jankauskas was found suffering from significant head injuries in his home the night before. She was pronounced dead a short time after emergency crews found her.

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas

Davina had connected with Jankauskas online and they met up for the first time at his home the night before she was killed.

Shortly before police found and arrested Davina in the Tower Ranch area, Davina called his former boss Dave Mazuren several times. Mazuren has previously been described as a type of father figure to Davina.

In the first phone call, Davina told Mazuren that he thought he had killed someone. Mazuren encouraged Davina to go to the police.

After their call, Mazuren went to Davina's home and found it surrounded by police tape and teeming with officers. Davina called him again while Mazuren was speaking with an officer, leading to the officer recording the call while it was on speaker phone.

"I took an 18-inch crescent wrench and hit a girl over the head. What do you think of me?" Davina asked Mazuren, after first asking if Jankauskas was dead.

'Not settled law'

Davina has remained in custody since his arrest, and began his trial earlier this month with a voir dire – a “trial within a trial."

Over the past three weeks, Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris has successfully argued to have several pieces of evidence deemed admissible at trial, but Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick has reserved her decision on the recorded phone call to a later date.

During submissions Friday morning, Davina's defence counsel Jordan Watt argued that Davina's right to remain silent and avoid self incrimination should extend to the period of time before he was arrested.

Watt argued that Davina's phone call to Mazuren, which was recorded by a police officer, should be treated the same as if it had been given to police after arrest.

“Section 7 [of the Charter] has expanded and can apply to an individual who is not detained,” Watt said.

Crown prosecutor Ogi-Harris conceded that courts have ruled there's a pre-detention right to silence in some specific cases, but said “it's not settled law.”

'Spontaneous utterance' admitted

While Justice Fitzpatrick reserved that decision to a later date, she ruled Friday that another statement Davina gave on the morning of his arrest is admissible at trial.

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

Police found Davina in the Tower Ranch area just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023. Once Davina was in handcuffs, one of the officers asked another officer: “Was it yesterday, the offence, or the morning?”

Before the officer had a chance to respond, Davina interjected with: “It was yesterday at 9.”

Justice Fitzpatrick agreed with the Crown that this “spontaneous utterance” was made voluntarily, so the statement should be admissible.

Davina also told police that he “wished he were dead” and that “I'm a piece of crap.”

“I don't know how this happened, I'm usually a really nice person,” he also told the arresting officers.

Additionally, Justice Fitzpatrick also admitted a number of text messages Davina had sent to his boss Kevin Goertzen on the day of Jankauskas' death, along with texts Jankauskas had sent to her friends after she had met up with Davina.

With the submissions in the voir dires now wrapped up, Davina will return to court for the bulk of his trial on Nov. 3. He remains incarcerated at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.