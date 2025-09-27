Kelowna News

BC Lions will hold two regular season CFL games in Kelowna next summer

Photo: Contributed BC Lions will hold a pair of CFL games in Kelowna next summer

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.

The B.C. Lions have confirmed they will play two regular-season home games in Kelowna and hold a pre-season contest in Langford, B.C., next season as the FIFA World Cup takes over the team's home stadium.

Lions president Duane Vienneau made the announcement on the field during the second quarter of the team's matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Friday, saying playing games outside of B.C. "just didn't feel right."

Vancouver's B.C. Place and Toronto's BMO Field will combine to host 13 matches when soccer's men's world championship comes to Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Six games will be held in Toronto and Vancouver will stage seven, including Canada's group matches on June 18 and 24, plus a round-of-32 game on July 2 and a round-of-16 game on July 7.

FIFA will also take over the venues 30 days before the first match at each stadium.

The CFL announced last month that the Argos will play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium during the World Cup.

- By the Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 2:44 p.m.

The BC Lions will roar in Kelowna next summer.

Sources have told Castanet News the Lions will hold two regular-season games at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl in 2026.

The Lions will be forced to leave BC Place for about a month next summer to make way for the FIFA World Cup. Vancouver will host a number of soccer games over that period.

Sources indicate the Lions will host the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks in Kelowna at the Apple Bowl.

The team will apparently make the announcement during tonight’s game with the Toronto Argonauts.

The exact dates of the games are not yet known.

The Lions were a staple in Kelowna in the mid 1980s when they held training camp at the Apple Bowl for three years.

They have held training camp in Kamloops for the last number of years.

The Lions have taken their show on the road over the last two years, playing a regular season and pre-season game at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

It’s not known yet how the cost of temporary improvements to the Apple Bowl, specifically additional seating, will be shared.

- By Wayne Moore