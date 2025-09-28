Kelowna News

Full speed ahead on construction at the new Parkinson Recreation Centre

Madison Reeve

Full construction is now underway at the new Parkinson Recreation Centre, following the City of Kelowna’s approval of a $184.76 million building permit at the end of August.

While crews began preparing the site back in April after the official groundbreaking, actual construction could not begin until the permit was issued.

That milestone was marked on Tuesday afternoon, when concrete was poured on-site — officially kicking off full-scale construction on the long-awaited project.

Scott Bushel, a senior project manager with the City of Kelowna, said work is now moving ahead quickly.

“You’ll see a multitude of activities underway — that being site excavation as well as utility infrastructure underway and early works on footings and foundations.”

Some of that early work included pouring about 110 square meters of concrete to support underground piping and create a work surface.

“In April of 2025, council broke ground on this project, and since then, the construction team and the design team have been advancing the works,” Bushel explained.

“Most notably, we’ve embarked on mobilization activities, site removals, and bulk excavation removal.”

Bushel said about 22,000 cubic meters of material has already been removed from the site to make way for the foundation.

The new recreation facility will be over 15,000 square meters in size, with the entire park redevelopment covering 19.4 hectares.

It will include six new sports fields and 24 pickleball courts, along with more space for sports, swimming, and community programs.

When asked about the timeline, Bushel said things are on track.

“The project is currently trending on schedule, and that’s a late 2027 opening to the public,” he said.

He added that several trade partners are already on site, with more work being added in the coming months.

"A favourable summer in the Okanagan has enabled the work activities to progress on schedule,” Bushel said.

“There’s been advanced planning associated with this massive project, and the team is working through risk mitigation on a daily and weekly basis to overcome the challenges that may present themselves.”