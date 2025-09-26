Kelowna News

Another call to pave FSR 201 made in House of Commons

Photo: Contributed Dan Albas made a call for a forestry service road to be paved.

Another call to pave the dirt road that connects the south and central Okanagan was made during question period in the House of Commons this week.

“When Highway 97 shuts down due to landslides, wildfires or serious accidents, Okanagan residents, including cancer patients and essential workers, are stranded,” Okanagan Lake West–South Kelowna MP Dan Albas said.

“Many are forced onto dangerous, poorly marked forest roads like Forestry Service Road 201. Upgrading this route will give families, businesses, and first responders a dependable alternative.”



Albas explained that the Harper and Campbell governments successfully four-laned Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland, but the corridor now requires $24 million in stabilization work.

He called on Ottawa to reimburse B.C. for half of the recent $23.2 million stabilization project, allowing the province to redirect those funds into upgrading FSR 201, which connects the Upper Carmi area of Penticton with Highway 33, near the Big White turnoff.



Jennifer McKelvie, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, said the government is open to collaboration.

“Our government is always committed to working with provinces to ensure that Canadian residents are safe," McKelvie said.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions in this regard continuing so that we can find a solution that works for everyone.”



This summer Albas joined fellow Okanagan MP Helena Konanz, and B.C. Conservative MLAs Harman Bhangu, Macklin McCall, Gavin Dew and Ameila Boultbee at a press conference in West Kelowna to make that same call.

Castanet received mixed feedback on the condition of the 201 FSR during a summer closure. Conditions of the road vary wildly.

The Ministry of Transportation told Castanet in August that it “understands the importance of Highway 97 in connecting communities in the Okanagan.”

“When extended closures occur on Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit works closely with the Ministry of Forests to ensure that resource roads are made available as safe and reliable alternate routes,” the province said.

“This includes enhanced maintenance, increased monitoring, and clear signage to support public safety and accessibility.”