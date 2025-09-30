Kelowna News

People with autism invited to program that teaches needed work skills

Photo: CAN STEP This program enrolee has found employment after a successful run of the CAN STEP program.

Working age people with autism are being offered a chance to enter a program aimed at enhancing their future employment opportunities.

CAN STEP is a skills training and employment initiative for autistic individuals between the ages of 15 and 30 years old. There have been two successful instalments of the program to date and a third is launching in Kelowna Oct. 20, Morgan Painchaud employment program manager with STEP Kelowna said.

“The first portion is all in-class. It's five days a week, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pre employment workshops which is things like resume building, cover letters and interview skills,” Painchaud said.

Participants discuss ideas like, what being a professional looks like, and how to advocate for needed accommodations.

Painchaud said once that portion of the program is over they move into the 120-hour work experience portion, which is a partnership with local employers, that offers wraparound supports like job coaches.

The program also helps employers get a better understanding of these potential workers.

“I think first and foremost, there's a large lack of education on how important and beneficial it can be to have neurodiverse people in our workforce,” Painchaud said.

“So our program addresses that by offering free training to employers prior to them hiring anybody, and then during their work experience.”

Painchaud said the first two instalments of the program resulted in some great outcomes.

“Someone from our first cohort had very low work experience and low confidence coming into the program, but they obviously worked very hard to address what accommodations they would need and had lots of different exposure to different work like experiences,” she said.

“They ended up going with a grocery store (to complete) their 120 hour work experience, and they ended up getting full time employment there.”

The program funded by the federal government's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and there are about six to 10 spots available.

