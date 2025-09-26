Kelowna News

Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

Photo: Rotary Club of Kelowna Rotary Beach in Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has lifted the swimming advisory for Rotary Beach at Rotary Beach Park, effective immediately.

The advisory, which had been in place since Aug. 13 due to elevated E. coli levels, was removed after recent water testing confirmed the beach once again meets provincial guidelines.

Beach water quality is known to fluctuate based on several factors, including lake currents, warm temperatures, plant debris, and the presence of waterfowl and other animals.

Conditions typically worsen during the summer months, when higher temperatures promote bacterial growth and increased swimmer activity stirs up sediment from the lake bottom.

To help maintain water quality, the city encourages the public to follow these guidelines: