Portion of City Park pathway to close for improvements
Portion of City Park to close
Starting next week, a portion of the City Park pathway between the Colds Sands washroom and the park entrance at Bernard Avenue will be closed for construction.
This section of the pathway will remain closed for the duration of City Park improvements with completion anticipated for summer 2026.
Detours will be in place for pedestrians along the cenotaph pathway, and cyclists will be detoured along Abbott Street.
The rest of City Park will remain open during construction.
Improvements to City Park include a separated pathway, new benches, lighting, landscaping, improved water access adjacent to cenotaph plaza, foreshore improvements, and respective utilities upgrades.
The city says temporary closures in other areas of the park may be required throughout the duration of the project.
