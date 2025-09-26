Kelowna News

Accused in 2021 Kelowna Rail Trail attack testifies in own defence

Accused takes the stand

Photo: RCMP Justin Radis

One of the brothers accused in the 2021 attack of a teen on Kelowna's Rail Trail took the stand in court Thursday, admitting to taking part in the attack. But he placed the bulk of the blame on his brother, who's already pleaded guilty.

The trial for Justin Radis began earlier this week, with the 36-year-old facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery. The charges stem from a incident on Nov. 9, 2021, in which a 17-year-old was attacked while riding his bike along the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive. He suffered a variety of injuries in the attack, and his bike, phone and shoes were stolen.

Justin and his brother Kyle Radis were arrested more than nine months later, and charges were laid against the brothers in December 2022. Kyle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault this past May, but he remains out of custody and has yet to be sentenced.

Admitted to hitting teen

After three days of trial this week, the Crown wrapped up its case against Justin Thursday morning, before he took the stand in his own defence.

Justin testified he'd been homeless for nearly two years when the incident occurred and said he was addicted to fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time.

He and his brother were hanging out with a third man near the pedestrian bridge on the Rail Trail that afternoon, Justin said, when a young person on a bike approached them.

“The tire spit out rocks at us and the person on the bike swore at us, calling us 'f***ing bums,'” Justin testified.

Crown prosecutor David Reznikov objected to Justin's testimony about how the altercation began, noting that this version of events hadn't been posed to the teen during his prior testimony.

Known as “the rule in Brown and Dunn,” courts have ruled that contradictory evidence must be put to a witness for it to be admissible, to allow a witness to address it. Judge Gary Weatherill agreed that defence lawyer Nick Acker should have asked the teen victim about Justin's version of the events if he wanted to use Justin's testimony as evidence.

Despite this, the matter was not resolved Thursday and Justin continued his testimony.

He said the person on the bike stopped and at some point, he believes Kyle took the person's phone. Justin testified he told his brother to give the phone back, and even offered the person cash “for the trouble that we've caused him.”

Justin said he turned away for “a few moments,” and when he looked back, he saw the young person on top of his brother on the ground.

“I saw my brother on the ground, blood coming from his head, quite profusely, with [the young person] over top of him punching and kicking him,” Justin testified.

“I was really shocked about how much blood was coming out of my brother's face, I immediately started running over there to try and get in between them. [The young person] turned towards me and started throwing punches at me.”

Reznikov again objected to the testimony, noting this version of the incident had never been put to the victim when he testified.

Justin said he pushed the teen down to the ground, and his brother then got up and started punching the teen in the face and body.

“[Kyle] started kicking [the teen] in the head area and I also started kicking [the teen] towards his feet and legs. It was probably two or three kicks that I hit him with,” Justin said.

'Snapped out of it'

He said he “snapped out of it” when he heard a bicycle bell ring. On Monday, witness Patricia Renaud testified she and her friend had come upon the attack at this time.

“A person was just lying on the bridge and a tall person was kicking the head of the person (on the ground), and this smaller guy kicking the person's feet,” Renaud said. “And the person was motionless and was not making any more noise.”

She said she wouldn't “expect anyone to live after that brutal attack.”

Justin testified that after he and his brother stopped beating on the teen, he pulled him off the Rail Trail into the grass, asked him if he was OK and wiped the blood from his face.

He says he went to grab the teen's shoes, which had fallen off during the attack, but when he returned, the teen had fled the area.

Justin said he and his brother hid the teen's bike and shoes, threw his phone into the nearby creek and then left the area.

Based on Justin's testimony, it appears he may claim he had acted in self defence, or in defence of his brother. But it's not clear if Justice Weatherill will accept Justin's testimony, as that version of the incident was never put to the victim.

Confessed to undercover officer

Justin's testimony this week comes after he admitted to playing a role in the attack back in the summer of 2022. After identifying Kyle Radis as a suspect, based on DNA evidence, police began an undercover Mr. Big operation, targeting Kyle.

These types of sting operations, developed by the BC RCMP, involve the creation of a fake criminal organization that gains the trust of a suspect over time, before eliciting a confession.

After Kyle admitted to the undercover officer in August 2022 that he was involved in the Rail Trail attack the previous summer, he also said Justin was involved. The undercover officer then found Justin later that same day, and Justin admitted to being involved.

Justin has been in custody for the past 10 months. Prior to that, he attended a residential recovery centre, and he said he's been clean from drugs since completing the program.

The trial is expected to continue Friday.