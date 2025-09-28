Kelowna News

Elvis birthday tour comes to the Okanagan in January

Bringing Elvis to life

Photo: Contributed Ben Thompson brings Elvis to life on stage during his Elvis Birthday Tour

Fans of Elvis Presley in the Okanagan have a special treat coming this January.

Ben Thompson, the 2018 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion from the UK, will bring his Elvis Birthday Tour to four local venues.

The tour stops include:

Vernon: January 9 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Oliver: January 10 at the Frank Venables Theatre

Penticton: January 11 at the Cleland Theatre

Kelowna: January 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Thompson is known for performing Elvis’s music with energy and accuracy. Backed by the Cadillac Kings & Queens Show Band, he covers Elvis hits from the 1950s to the Vegas years.