Kelowna only city to grab two Climate and Energy Action Awards at UBCM conference
Climate awards for Kelowna
The City of Kelowna is crowing about its environmental initiatives after winning two awards at the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference.
Kelowna was the only city to get two Climate and Energy Action Awards trophies from the Community Energy Association. It was recognized for its Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy and for the carbon-neutral design of the new DeHart Community Park.
“These awards… reflect the hard work and innovation of City staff and Council’s commitment to making the environment and sustainability a priority,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “Together, we are demonstrating that Kelowna can lead in climate action while building a resilient and thriving future for our community.”
The Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy includes more than 150 actions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the changing climate.
“These actions include everything from increasing the urban tree canopy, flood protection on major creeks, expanding active transportation options and supporting regional emergency response efforts,” said the city in a news release.
At DeHart Park, more than 250 trees were planted along with 11,000 flower bulbs, grasses, shrubs, and perennials, balancing park elements with the built environment to lower its carbon footprint. The city preserved many mature trees, including a 200-year-old Ponderosa pine and a small walnut grove. It also includes a pollinator meadow and community garden in the park’s design.
The City of Kelowna previously won a Climate and Energy Action Award in 2023 for its FireSmart chipping program.
