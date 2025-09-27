Kelowna News

Kelowna clothing brand launches special edition hat for Truth and Reconciliation Day

A hat for Orange Shirt Day

Photo: Friends of Felix Friends of Felix releases a limited-edition “T&R” ball cap in honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day

Kelowna clothing brand Friends of Felix is marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a special edition ball cap.

The hat features the letters T&R in orange — a colour symbolic of the "Every Child Matters" movement — and aims to honour the legacy of Residential School Survivors and support Indigenous communities.

"Also known as Orange Shirt Day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to honour Residential School Survivors, their families, and the generations of Indigenous Peoples impacted by this legacy," said the company on Instagram.

"It is a day to listen, learn, reflect, and recognize the truth of Canada’s history and its continued effects on Indigenous communities.”

Friends of Felix, which was rebranded in 2022 by co-founders Austin Penrose and Mahlon Head, is a Kelowna-based clothing brand focused on encouraging men to engage in open conversations around mental health. Their unisex line includes hoodies, t-shirts, and hats — all designed to spark meaningful dialogue.

The company says 100% of profits from the T&R ball cap will be donated to the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society (KFS) to support the organization’s mental health initiatives.

“The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society (KFS) is a community that honours Indigenous culture, knowledge, and values by advocating and supporting the wholistic vision of building a strong sustainable foundation through healing and empowerment,” the post added.

The hat can be purchased here.