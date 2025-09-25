Kelowna News

Kelowna City Park dog run officially opens Oct. 9

New dog park set to open

Photo: City Park dog run City Park dog run

Dogs and their owners are invited to celebrate the official opening of the new dog run in City Park on Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Located at the corner of Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue, the new space will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is one of the most unique spaces in Kelowna for dogs — designed to be engaging and fun for both pets and their owners,” said Mac Logan, infrastructure general manager.

“We hope this accessible space becomes a vibrant community hub where residents and their pets can connect, play and enjoy for years to come.”

The City Park Dog Run repurposes an underused section of the park into an enclosed space where dogs can exercise and build skills.

Designed with agility features such as tunnels, beams and poles, the area offers an engaging experience for dogs and their owners.