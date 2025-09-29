Kelowna News

Kelowna woman competes in gruelling adventure race that runs through B.C. Interior

Athletes test their limits

Photo: Todd Farrer Kelowna's Pavla Lounova is competing in the 2025 World Championship Adventure Race in B.C.

A Kelowna woman is joining some of the world's top endurance athletes for the 2025 World Championship Adventure Race, which started in Pemberton last week.

Pavla Lounova was handed a map back on Sept. 25 and she, along with her team Kinetic Konnection, have been trekking through the backcountry ever since, working to complete the nearly 800-km journey through wild, rugged terrain.

The competition runs through the MacKenzie Basin trails, starting in Pemberton and finishing in Penticton.

The ARWC is staged every year, and it sees teams of four compete to finish multi-day, multi-sport adventures.

Lounova and her team – consisting of Robert Pula, William Hitchon and Jon Hammett – are navigating completely by map and compass, orienteering through mountains and forests, paddling, and mountain biking through rugged terrain.

The teams are not supported by aid stations, and they are not allowed to use GPS. All four team members must stay together throughout the event; if one drops out, the team is disqualified.

Lounova and her team are near Ashcroft as of Sunday evening. Teams are expected to cross the finish line in Penticton between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3.

This race took place in Africa last year and Lounova's last expedition race was 600 km in 5.5 days with just 10 hours of sleep total.

This is the first time the race has been hosted in Canada since 2004.

Live map tracking is available through the ARWS website.

