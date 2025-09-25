Kelowna News

Kelowna celebrates milestone for gynecologic cancer program funded by $800,000 gift from Ontario foundation

$800K for Kelowna hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation Dr. Vanessa Carlson, one of three Gynecologic Oncologists recruited to KGH, meets with a patient.

This month marks one year since the launch of the Gynecologic Oncology Surgical Program at Kelowna General Hospital and a major donation that helped make it possible is being celebrated.

Thanks to an $800,000 donation from the Mississauga-based FDC Foundation, 256 women in B.C.’s Southern Interior were able to receive specialized cancer surgery close to home — instead of traveling to Vancouver.

“Bringing this program to KGH has transformed women’s cancer care in our region,” said Bev Sieker, director of clinical operations at KGH.

“In just one year, hundreds of women received timely, specialized surgical care where they need it most – right here in the Southern Interior. The difference this makes in patient outcomes, and in people’s lives, is profound.”

The donation funded specialized equipment needed to launch the program, which is run in partnership with BC Cancer, KGH clinical leaders and provincial government.

Before the program began, women facing gynecologic cancers such as ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers often had to travel to Vancouver for surgery.

The province recruited three gynecologic oncology surgeons specifically for the program: Dr. Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Joni Kooy, and Dr. Brent Jim.

“As cancer rates continue to rise, the need for this program will only grow,” said Dr. Carlson.

“Every day, I see what it means for patients to receive care closer to home. Thanks to the FDC Foundation’s investment... we can operate sooner, reduce delays, and keep patients with their families when they need them most. That difference is life-changing.”

This is the FDC Foundation’s first big donation to a charity outside of Ontario, and the KGH Foundation says it has made a big difference.

“We are honoured to be the bridge between the generosity of philanthropic donors and the care that touches lives right here in our community,” said Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“Because of this generosity, surgeons at KGH can provide specialized, life-saving cancer care closer to home. We are deeply grateful to the FDC Foundation.”