Open burning in Central Okanagan delayed by two weeks

Photo: RDCO - file photo Smoke from open burning rises above Kelowna.

While the campfire ban is being lifted next Monday, open burning season will be delayed in the Central Okanagan by two weeks this year.

In a press release Thursday morning, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says open burning won't be permitted until Oct. 15, due to high temperatures, dry conditions and high to extreme fire danger ratings.

Open burning season usually begins on Oct. 1.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday that the campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Thompson and Okanagan region, will be lifted Monday at noon.

Category 2 and 3 open burning remains banned throughout most of the province at this time.

“Central Okanagan fire departments will not issue outdoor burning permits and will reevaluate the situation in early October or if the fire risk decreases,” the RDCO says.

“Normally, when the fire hazard allows, open burning permits run from Oct. 1 through April 30 for eligible property owners in the Central Okanagan. Burning is only allowed on days when both the air quality and venting indices are good.”

While the campfire ban in the region will be lifted next week, campfires remain prohibited within the City of Kelowna at all times.