YMCA offers free seniors health assessments in Kelowna

Free senior assessments at Y

Photo: YMCA Free senior health assessments at YMCA

Older adults in the Central Okanagan will have the opportunity to check in on their health and fitness, at no cost, thanks to a special event hosted by the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

On Friday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will host free seniors health assessments, designed to help participants better understand their current fitness levels.

“Our goal is to bring older adults together and make it easier for them to stay active and social, because we truly are greater together,” said Jill Lommer, YMCA health promotions supervisor.

“Through the Y’s free health assessments, seniors gain a personalized starting point for their fitness journey. Amazing things happen when we come together. We’re helping participants discover the welcoming Y community while introducing them to the programs and services designed to support their health and wellness goals.”

Each one-hour assessment includes a series of non-invasive tests measuring cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, blood pressure, strength, and agility.

Registration is required, and space is limited.

Reserve your spot by registering in-person at the H2O Fitness desk or by calling 250-491-9622 ext. 424.