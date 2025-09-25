Kelowna News

Kelowna one of first in BC to test new cancer treatment

Cancer trial in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet The BC Cancer centre in Kelowna.

A new world-first clinical trial for cancer treatment is now enrolling patients in Kelowna and other cancer centres in the province.

The SIMPLIFY trial, led from Prince George and funded by the BC Cancer Foundation, is testing whether one targeted dose of SABR (Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy) can effectively treat oligometastatic cancer, while reducing side effects. In Kelowna, Dr. Ben Mou, a radiation oncologist, is leading the efforts in this region.

Oligometastatic cancer occurs when cancer spreads to only a few sites in the body, typically three to five. Existing treatments for oligometastatic cancer can take up to eight weeks and often come with difficult side effects, such as toxicity or surgical recovery.

Vernon resident Robert (Rob) Goodlad is the first patient to undergo the treatment in Kelowna.

When Goodlad’s colorectal cancer spread to his lungs, surgery was no longer an option, and he faced chemotherapy as the only conventional treatment to slow the cancer’s progression. However, his wife, Jill, discovered a solution close to home when she learned that Dr. Mou was opening the trial of SIMPLIFY.

Goodland underwent five precise SABR sessions over five days — one for each lung metastasis.

“The treatment was non-invasive, quick, and gave me renewed hope,” he said. “Dr. Mou’s expertise and the compassionate care from the BC Cancer team were exceptional.”

He found the condensed treatment schedule transformative. “Arranging daily trips to Kelowna for six weeks of traditional radiation was challenging for my family,” he explained. “This shorter regimen is a game-changer, especially for those traveling from farther away.”

Photo: BC Cancer Rob and Jill Goodlad.

The trial is led by Dr. Rob Olson, executive medical director and radiation oncologist at BC Cancer – Prince George (Centre for the North). He found that delivering up to eight doses of SABR was highly effective at controlling oligometastatic cancer with fewer side effects, and in some cases, led to complete remission.

SIMPLIFY is testing whether a single SABR treatment can achieve the same outcomes as multiple treatments.

The trial is supported by a $2.2 million fundraising campaign by the BC Cancer Foundation.

“We’re proud that BC Cancer is at the forefront of this research, providing our patients the most advanced care available worldwide. Our goal is not only to improve outcomes, but to enhance the patient experience by reducing side effects and easing the burden of accessing care, especially for patients and families in rural communities,” said Dr. Olson.

SIMPLIFY is expected to open at the remaining three BC Cancer centres in Victoria, Surrey and Abbotsford, as well as over ten national and international sites later this year.