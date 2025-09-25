Kelowna News

Charlie Demers headlines with 'The Debaters' crew in Kelowna

Comedy night at the RCA

Photo: Contributed Charlie Demers headlines with "The Debaters" Crew

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is set to bring big laughs to the Mary Irwin Theatre on Friday, October 3, with a special evening headlined by CBC’s The Debaters star Charlie Demers.

The show, part of the 2025–2026 RCA Presents season, will also feature rising comedy talent Faris Hytiaa and local favourite Alison Lujan, promising a night of sharp wit and side-splitting stand-up.

“It’s refreshing to see such a thoughtful, artful, and intelligent comedian. Charlie Demers is a true Canadian gem,” said RCA theatre programming director Andrew Stauffer.

“Rising comedy star Faris Hytiaa is the perfect host for the evening, and the Okanagan’s own Alison Lujan is sure to surprise with her eccentric wit.”

Demers, a Juno-nominated comedian, BC Book Prize-nominated author, and co-star of two Emmy-winning Netflix animated series, has performed across Canada, including appearances at Just for Laughs, and on national television and radio.

Sharing the stage will be Faris Hytiaa, a fast-rising star in Canadian comedy known for his sharp crowd work and laid-back delivery. By his fourth year performing, Hytiaa had appeared at every major televised comedy festival in the country and made his Debaters debut in 2024.

Rounding out the lineup is Alison Lujan, a quirky Okanagan-based comedian.

Tickets are on sale now for RCA Theatre Members.