Kelowna News

KF Aerospace hosts job fair to celebrate 55 years of operations in Kelowna

Aviation jobs on display

Madison Reeve

KF Aerospace opened its hangar doors to the public on Wednesday afternoon, inviting job seekers, students, and community members to explore career opportunities and learn more about the region’s largest private sector employer.

The job fair was held at KF’s expansive Kelowna base on Aerospace Drive.

Visitors were offered guided facility tours, information booths, and the opportunity to meet employees working in a wide range of roles—from aerospace engineering and skilled trades to IT, customer service, and administration.

“This year marks our 55th anniversary at KF Aerospace,” said Anne Downie, the company's human resources director.

“Our Kelowna base spans 400,000 square feet and is home to a vibrant employee community with 800 staff in all stages of their careers, across a variety of disciplines.”

Downie said the event is not just about filling positions, but also about showcasing the work culture and opportunities available at KF Aerospace.

“We’re very proud at KF Aerospace to be opening our hangar doors today for members of the community and the public to come on down and have a sneak preview of what we do every day,” she said.

Entry-level roles—such as aircraft painting, hangar support, and materials coordination—offer on-the-job training and clear pathways for advancement.

Okanagan College was also in attendance to introduce prospective students to its aircraft maintenance programs.

KF Aerospace emphasized its competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes extended medical and dental coverage, paid time off, an annual profit-sharing program, and pension matching.

“We offer a great compensation and benefit program,” said Downie. “In addition to our total rewards package, we have a wellness program, pension matching, and support for career development. KF Aerospace is a great place to grow.”

KF Aerospace has been in Kelowna since 1970.