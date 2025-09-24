Kelowna News

Kelowna liquor store one of 25 behind picket lines as BCGEU ramps up strike action

Pickets at liquor stores

Cindy White

The BC General Employees’ Union escalated strike action on Wednesday to include over 600 workers at 25 Liquor Distribution Branch retail stores across the province, including the one on Dilworth Drive and Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Several people who drove by the store at Orchard Place were surprised to be told the store was closed.

“We’re in the fourth week of this strike and at the outset, we set about to try to minimize the impact to the general public, but we said we couldn’t do that forever,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

Earlier this week, workers walked out at the Liquor Distribution Branch's headquarters in Burnaby as well as warehouses in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops.

“We recognize this escalation will impact the restaurant industry and small businesses, who are being caught in the middle of this dispute. That’s why we’re calling on them to join us in pressing government to return to the table,” said Finch.

Finch said workers in the public sector are dealing with the impacts of wages not keeping up with rising costs, similar to what restaurants are facing with increasing input costs. The union has also targeted the liquor stores because they represent a significant source of revenue for the government.

“Certainly, polls show that twice as many people support our cause in the province as support the government, so I don’t think our members are worried about playing into government’s hands in this one. In fact, quite the opposite,” said Finch.

“I think the government has lost the support of the public very clearly on this job action. The public does not support the position they’ve taken.”

A Leger poll conducted between September 12 and 14 found 81 per cent of British Columbians support wage increases at or above inflation for public service workers.

Over 14,000 public sector workers were already on strike. By hitting liquor stores, the BCGEU says it is ramping up pressure on the government to return to the bargaining table.