Kelowna News

Province trying to keep $17K seized in Kelowna drug raid

Accused dealers to lose cash

Photo: Contributed File photo of Pen Lane home being raided.

Earlier this year, in March, the Canadian Border Services Agency intercepted a shipment of 20 kilograms of caffeine mislabeled as white pigment.

That discovery set in motion an investigation that ended in Kelowna with the seizure of a cache of fentanyl, money and technology believed to be used in “unlawful activities,” according to court documents filed by B.C.s Civil Forfeiture Office.

In an application to keep around $17,000 found among other ill-gotten goods, the director of the provincial agency explained the purchaser of the mislabelled caffeine went to pick up their package and showed a fraudulent Ontario driver's license in the name of Marcus Wagner, and more mislabelling was detected.

The picture on the ID was of a Brandon Tuovila, from Kelowna.

Border guards then contacted the RCMP and the investigation got underway. For several months, police gathered enough information to start a fraud and drug trafficking investigation into Tuovila and eventually issue a search warrant in May for 470 Pen Lane — a luxurious $1.7 million home he shared with Amanjit Kaur Grewal.

Neither person, according to court documents, has a known occupation, and Tuovila has has a criminal record including convictions for driving while prohibited, driving while having a license suspended, breach of undertaking or recognizance, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

During the May raid of the Pen Lane home, police located the $17,000, a B.C. identity card in the name of Raymond Hussein with Tuovila's photo; a social insurance number in the name of Raymond Hussein, eight Samsung cell phones; a Google cell phone; two laptop computers; four Samsung tablets; and a computer tower.

The two people don’t appear to have been arrested at the time, but on July 11 their luck, seemingly, ran out.

Court documents indicate that RCMP conducted a traffic stop of a Mercedes that Tuovila and Grewal were driving.

Upon searching the vehicle, the province allege officers recovered 233.4 grams of fentanyl with packaging, found in the engine air filter compartment; a dash camera; a memory SD card and data; and two more Samsung cell phones.

That same day they went back to the Pen Lane home and this time they found more than phones and computers.

The province alleges officers found a total of 54.8 grams of fentanyl consisting of several colours and baggies.

There were also various identification cards in the names of third parties including an expired Alberta driver's license, an expired Canadian passport, a BC identity card, and a birth certificate.

More cash was also allegedly found “bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices including varying denominations; of varying bundled amounts; and vacuum-sealed bundles with handwritten notes.”

The province is looking to keep the cash, claiming it is the “proceeds (of) and an instrument of unlawful activity.”

“The money has been used by the defendants to engage in unlawful activities which variously resulted in, or were likely to result in, the acquisition of property or an interest in property, or caused, or could have resulted in serious bodily harm,” court documents said.

“To the extent that those unlawful activities are known to the director, they consist of possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking controlled substances, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances.”

In addition to drug trafficking, the director of civil forfeiture claims the two also failed to declare taxable income contrary to the Income Tax Act.

Neither has filed a response to the civil forfeiture order.

According to criminal court documents both are also co-accused in possession and trafficking charges dating back to March of 2021. They weren’t charged in those cases until 2023 and were ordered to stand trial on those matters in February, just a month before the investigation related to this order was launched.

The province has used the Civil Forfeiture Act since April 2006 to take ill-gotten assets from alleged criminals.

From that time until the end of 2024, the provincial civil forfeiture office filed 2,670 civil forfeiture claims , resulting in about $190 million forfeited to the B.C. government.