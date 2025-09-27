Kelowna News

Kelowna businesses, local farmers and the Lake Country Food Bank share a bountiful harvest

Teaming up to fight hunger

Rob Gibson

A couple of Kelowna businesses have partnered with local farmers and the Lake Country Food Bank to help make sure no one goes hungry this fall.

Cabin 5 Granola and Kelowna Chevrolet joined forces with farmers like Greet Gill and Joy Haxton, executive director for the Lake Country Food Bank, to almost triple the amount of food donated during Farm Day.

"We buy a whole bunch of beautiful produce from farmers in the Okanagan, we come to the Kelowna Fruit Stand. We break it up into smaller boxes and we redistribute it to not-for-profits in town," says Stephanie Horman, owner of Cabin 5 Granola.

Greet Gill, owner of the Kelowna Fruit Stand, called Farm Day "a wonderful event."

"We had so much fun last year, and this year we have multiplied it by five in terms of the amount of produce and the number of foundations that we are giving it to."

Jason Wandler, owner of Kelowna Chevrolet, tells Castanet they have nearly tripled their donation over last year, going from $7,000 to $20,000.

"It gives us an opportunity to support our local farmers, to be able to purchase from our farmers, to give back to our community... it's exciting for us to be able to do this for everybody involved, Wandler says.

The Lake Country Food Bank has been instrumental in helping expand food donations and delivery right across the Okanagan, not just in Lake Country.

"We're not funded. A lot of people think that food banks are funded by the government," explained food bank executive director Joy Haxton.

She said the Lake Country Food Bank is not a recognized network by Food Banks Canada or Food Banks BC because they work outside their distribution network.

"We're outside their network, so we don't receive any funding. Our funding comes from donations from someone as generous as Kelowna Chevy, that donated the $20,000 for this program. We just came on as logistics to help set that up," says Haxton.

The Lake Country Food Bank continues to find new ways of getting food to the people who need it most.

Haxton says they only have a couple of paid employees and they could really use a full-time driver to deliver all the food they collect to the different organizations across the Okanagan who are dedicated to helping the hungry.

For more information about the Lake Country Food Bank or to donate