Kelowna News

Crowds pack Red Bird Brewing as Amanda Marshall takes the stage

Marshall packs Red Bird

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

The sun is blazing, the beer is flowing, and Amanda Marshall is on stage — but not everyone can get in.

Red Bird Brewing is currently at capacity as Canadian music icon Amanda Marshall performs a surprise free set this afternoon in Kelowna.

With temperatures hitting 27°C and clear skies, fans lined up early hoping to catch the 45-minute performance.

By 3 p.m., a crowd of over 100 had formed outside, stretching along Richter Street, straining to catch a note from the live show.

Those unable to enter the packed venue are listening from the sidewalk.

Marshall, known for ’90s hits like Birmingham, Let It Rain, and Beautiful Goodbye, is in town ahead of her opening slot for Bryan Adams at Prospera Place on Wednesday night.

"Her debut album went diamond, and her latest release Heavy Lifting just earned the 2024 Juno for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year," Red Bird Brewing posted ahead of the show.

“No tickets, no fuss — just good vibes and great music.”

ORIGINAL:12:30 a.m.

Canadian songstress Amanda Marshall is holding a free show tonight at a Kelowna brewery.

Marshall, who's scheduled to open up for Bryan Adams at Prospera Place Wednesday night, will take the stage at Red Bird Brewing at 3 p.m.

Marshall, one of Canada’s most iconic voices, is popping in for what Red Bird described surprise 45 minute live set.

"Amanda’s been defining pop-rock in Canada since the ’90s, with powerhouse hits like Birmingham, Let It Rain, and Beautiful Goodbye," the brewery wrote.

"Her debut album went diamond, and her latest release Heavy Lifting just earned the 2024 Juno for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year."

Red Bird said no tickets are needed; people are just invited to come by, grab a drink and enjoy an intimate performance from Marshall.