City of Kelowna looks to be 'proving ground' for new wildfire fighting drone technology

'Excited' for drone potential

Photo: Castanet Chris Gillen of FireSwarm Solutions takes to the mic to talk about the company's ultra heavy-lift drones on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The City of Kelowna says it wants to be on the front lines of testing and adopting new technology like ultra heavy-lift drones to help protect the community from fires.

Derek Edstrom, divisional director for partnerships and investments for the City of Kelowna, said the municipality wants to continue partnering with research and development firm FireSwarm Solutions to test out the use of drones to respond to wildfires.

The Kelowna Fire Department partnered with FireSwarm in May for a training exercise in Knox Mountain, showing how the drones can operate in difficult-to-reach terrain, overnight, or in other situations that could be unsafe for pilots or ground crews.

Kelowna was the first municipality in Canada to pilot this technology.

“Our conversation with them is that when they start to receive the first drones early next year, that they would use Kelowna again as another demonstration location, proving ground for how the technology could be utilized,” Edstrom said.

“We're really excited about the potential for a longer-term partnership and to have them deployed in our region.”

Edstrom said in the future, the drones could work in tandem with SenseNet, a wildfire detection technology the City of Kelowna uses to monitor for fires.

“You can imagine the future of the integration between SenseNet and FireSwarm, where we have sensors that identify that a fire has started, and immediately provides that information to FireSwarm, and we can respond rapidly with drones,” he said.

“It's part of the full continuum of wildfire service, and it's using technology to answer the call in our community to make sure that it's safe.”

Edstrom and representatives from FireSwarm, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Strategic Natural Resource Group, were joined on the steps of the B.C. Legislature by Adrian Dix, energy and climate minster, to showcase the wildfire response partnership.

Members of the public and municipal representatives — who are gathering in Victoria for the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention this week — could be seen taking photos of a replica drone set up in front of the parliament buildings.

Chris Gillen, head of business development for FireSwarm Solutions, said the ultra heavy-lift drone can carry up to 400 kilograms (900 pounds) of weight, which enables the machine to go beyond reconnaissance or surveillance to directly attack fires.

“We know this type of technology, these types of innovations, will help to keep pilots safe, will allow us to attack those fires at night and in those heavy smoke conditions, and to add and increase to the resiliency of communities,” Gillen said.

Gillen told Castanet the drones are in production, and the first vehicles will be showing up at the end of the year in Canada. The company expects it will be seeing one or two delivered every couple of months as production is ramped up.

They have partnered with Strategic Natural Resource Group, which has pre-existing contracts with BC Wildfire Service, private entities and First Nations groups to provide wildfire services.

“They're enhancing their offerings, and this is one of the offerings,” Gillen said.

He said there is “a lot of learning” that will take place as they ensure incident commanders have the information they need to deploy the machinery, but he anticipates communities will see this technology in action on the fire line in 2026.