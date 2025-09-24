Kelowna News

Air quality warning for Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Castanet webcam Smoke was visible from the Penticton Yacht Club on Wednesday morning.

An air quality warning has been issued for the Okanagan-Similkameen, as smoke from wildfires outside the region is expected to build over the region for another day.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks says wildfire smoke will likely impact the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Smoke concentration is predicted to be highly variable over the next 24 hours as winds change across the region,” says the ministry. “During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.”

Similar to yesterday’s haze over the Okanagan, the firesmoke.ca forecast shows airflow aloft will carry smoke from several wildfires in the United States, as well as fires burning in the vicinity of Manning Provincial Park.

The air quality health index for the Okanagan calls for a moderate risk of 4 for today and tonight. The Kamloops region also has a forecast AQHI of 4 over the next two days, but is not included in the current warning area.

As smoke levels increase, people more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. Seek medical attention if you experience adverse symptoms.

Those most at risk are people aged 65 and older, pregnant individuals, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and diabetes, and people who work outdoors.

The next update will be posted tomorrow on the Province’s Air Quality Warnings webpage.