Concrete poured at Parkinson Rec Centre site Tuesday afternoon marking start of full construction

Photo: Jim Mitchell Concrete is poured Tuesday afternoon at the Parkinson Recreation Centre site.

Concrete was poured at the Parkinson Recreation Centre site Tuesday afternoon, kicking off full-scale construction on the long-awaited facility.

While site preparation has been underway since ground was broken in late April, actual construction could not begin until a building permit was issued. That permit — valued at $184.757 million — was approved by the City of Kelowna at the end of August.

The permit covers all aspects of the project, including the facility’s structure, mechanical and electrical systems, interior finishes, and surrounding infrastructure such as utilities, parking, driveways, new sports fields, and courts.

Once finished, the new Parkinson Recreation Centre will be much larger, with more space for sports, swimming, and programs than the current facility.

Outside, there will be six new sports fields and 24 pickleball courts to help meet the city’s growing need for recreation.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2027.