Kelowna News

Giant cellphone sparks conversation about misinformation at Okanagan College

Students spotting fake news

Madison Reeve

Students and staff at Okanagan College were greeted by an unusual sight Tuesday: a nine-foot-tall interactive cellphone standing in the Centre for Learning Atrium.

The towering installation is part of a province-wide campaign by B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner aimed at raising awareness about misinformation.

The campaign, titled “Misinformation: Can You STOP It?”, encourages people to test their ability to spot false or misleading information through an interactive quiz displayed on the massive screen.

“This small cellphone that we carry in our pockets and pay attention to all day has been blown up large to help us understand the significant impact it has on our lives,” said B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender.

“Misinformation and disinformation can show up in so many different ways. It has impacts on elections, on health, and often spreads harmful stereotypes that fuel discrimination.”

The campaign highlights how quickly false information spreads online and its impact.

Okanagan College student Jackson Kurtz took the quiz and found the experience eye-opening.

“It was good. It was really nice. The ladies really helped me out,” said Kurtz. “It was more than just a quiz — they helped digest the information so I could really learn it. With the rise of AI and clickbait, misinformation is everywhere, especially for young people.”

As part of the campaign, the Human Rights Commissioner is promoting a simple tool called STOP to help people think critically before sharing information:

S – Share only when you’re sure the information is true

T – Track down the truth using reliable sources

O – Outsmart the outrage and pause before sharing emotionally charged content

P – Poke at the point of view to consider motives or biases

Govender emphasized that understanding misinformation isn’t just about facts — it’s about reducing harm.

“Fake news and myths play a big role in rising hate and discrimination in our communities,” she said. “This campaign is about giving people the tools to recognize and stop the spread of false information.”

The giant cellphone will remain at Okanagan College on Wednesday, then move to the Kelowna Downtown Library on Thursday and Friday.