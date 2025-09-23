Kelowna News

Smoke blows into Okanagan

Smoke over Okanagan

Photo: Castanet Webcam Smoke hangs over Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

Late-season wildfire smoke, mostly from south of the border, has moved into the Okanagan.

The bulk of the smoke is drifting in from several fires burning in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, including four near Wenatchee, Washington.

Environment Canada meteorologist Catherine Aubry said a ridge of high pressure from the south, responsible for sunny, mild conditions, is also bringing smoke to the Okanagan Valley and other parts of the Southern Interior over the next few days.

The air quality health index for the Okanagan is currently 4, which is considered a moderate health risk.

An AQHI of 4 should not adversely affect the general population; however, you should reduce outdoor activities if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. At-risk populations, including those with respiratory conditions, should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors until the air quality improves.

The Firesmoke Canada forecast suggests the smoke should partially clear by tomorrow night.